Queen Elizabeth ‘saddened’ to hear of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

British Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of condolence following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
In her message, the 96-year-old monarch says, “I am saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates and his relationship with its allies and friends.
“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the conservation cause.
“I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences and I extend my sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates.”
UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died Friday aged 73 after a years-long battle with illness.
