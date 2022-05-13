Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster visit theme park, pics send fans in awe

Travis Scott has managed to take some time out of his busy schedule and spend it with his daughter Stormi Webster.
Setting major father goals, the Goosebumps singer turned to Instagram on Thursday and posted a bunch of heartwarming pictures with Stormi from their recent visit to a theme park.
Scott, 31, shares his four-year-old daughter Stormi with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. He took his little munchkin on a visit to an amusement park, where the father-daughter duo enjoyed the day.
In the shared pictures, the SICK MODO singer can be seen protecting Stormi from a few creature model of dinosaurs and gray wolf.
For the day out, the pair also coordinated with matching all-white outfits, as Scott sported a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap.
He captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."
Besides Stormi, Scott and Jenner also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February.
