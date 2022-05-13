 
close
Friday May 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster visit theme park, pics send fans in awe

Travis Scott has been named among the artists' lined-up for performance at the Billboard Musical Awards 2022

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022

File footage

Travis Scott has managed to take some time out of his busy schedule and spend it with his daughter Stormi Webster.

Setting major father goals, the Goosebumps singer turned to Instagram on Thursday and posted a bunch of heartwarming pictures with Stormi from their recent visit to a theme park.

Scott, 31, shares his four-year-old daughter Stormi with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. He took his little munchkin on a visit to an amusement park, where the father-daughter duo enjoyed the day.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster visit theme park, pics send fans in awe

In the shared pictures, the SICK MODO singer can be seen protecting Stormi from a few creature model of dinosaurs and gray wolf.

For the day out, the pair also coordinated with matching all-white outfits, as Scott sported a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap.

He captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."

Besides Stormi, Scott and Jenner also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February. 