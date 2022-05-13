Camilla takes on Prince Philip’s patronage

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla has taken on the patronage that Prince Philip held for over 50 years.



She has taken the patronage of the Book Aid International.

The Book Aid International took to Twitter and tweeted, “We are deeply honoured to announce Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall is our new Patron.”

Commenting on it, the Clarence House on behalf of Camilla said, “The Duchess of Cornwall is delighted to have taken on the patronage of @Book_Aid from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Each year, the charity works to provide over one million new books to refugee camps, schools, community libraries, prisons and hospitals around the world.”

The Book Aid International is the UK’s leading international book donation and library support charity.

Its former Patron, from 1966 until his death in April 2021, was Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.