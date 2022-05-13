Johnny Depp’s former fiancée Jennifer Grey becomes 'sad' amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s former fiancée Jennifer Grey said that court proceedings and ongoing battle of her ex against Amber Heard makes her sad.

During her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, Grey was asked about her opinion on the Pirates of the Caribbean star facing physical abuse allegations in court.

The Out of the Corner writer said, “I will say that I haven’t watched any of it. I don’t even know how to get Court TV.”

However, she added, “from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognise the person.”

“It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad,” Grey added.

“I don’t understand what’s going on,” she continued while adding, “I just want everyone to be okay.”

The former couple went out for nine months in 1989 after Grey parted her ways with Matthew Broderick.

“Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me ... not feel what I was feeling,” Grey told Entertainment Tonight.