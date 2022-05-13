Prince Harry will make more 'responsible' King than Prince William: astrologer

Prince Harry is the best suited amongst Queen children to serve as the monarch, declares an astrologer.



Inbaal Honigman analysed the birth charts of royal family members and confessed that Harry would make a better King than elder brother William.

Psychic Inbaal said: “With a Taurus Sun (10/10), she upholds traditions with aplomb, and enjoys routines. Her Leo Moon (9/10) helps her feel right at home in the very uncommon position of monarch, as Leo is the lion, King of the Jungle. All helped by her Capricorn Ascendant (8/10), a sign with a focused mind and a keen eye for strategy and tact.”

She said: "Prince Harry may have had the cheeky reputation in his youth, but he is 'triple Earth', boasting one of each of the Earth signs, Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo as his main planets.

"Earth signs are mature, responsible and principled. The formerly cheeky Prince is now a respected husband and father, as well an activist and charity supporter. He puts his family above all else. His astrology fits!”

Meanwhile, the Queen is gradually transferring her royal duties to son Charles, who is set to become the next monarch. William is second in line.