James Corden reveals his kids go on playdates with Prince Harry children

James Corden is heaping praises on Prince Harry.

The Late Late Show host spoke to The Sun recently and revealed that he in fact bonds quite well with the Duke of Sussex and has visited his Montecito mansion a number of times with wife Julia Carey.

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely," confessed Corden.

When asked about his thought on Harry quitting as a senior royal, Corden added: "I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner.'

James and Julia are parents to children Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four.

Prince Harry and Meghan share Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.