Rebel Wilson enthrals fans as she reveals she is ‘happily in a relationship’

Rebel Wilson enthralled her fans with latest update on her love life as she revealed she is in a relationship in a recent interview.
During an appearance on U Up? podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, the actor said, "I am now happily in a relationship."
The Isn't It Romantic star added, "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up."
"He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,' and then we did," the 42-year-old actor stated.
She continued: "I think that escalates things quicker, (meeting someone) from a trusted source."
"So then you're like, okay, I can trust this person, that they are legit, they are who they say they are – which is something on the (dating) apps you don't really know," Wilson concluded.
