Sam Asghari shares loved up pic with Britney Spears post ‘photo dump’ controversy

File footage

Queen of pop Britney Spears recently took the internet by storm after dropping a bunch of her bold images on Instagram in a ‘photo dump’ post.

While the internet was divided into two groups of her fans supporting her for sharing her bold and racy snaps, many others believed that she might need some help.

Amid the controversy, the Toxic singer’s fiancé Sam Asghari took to his social media handle on Wednesday and posted a loved-up snap with the music icon.

The Can You Keep A Secret? star simply captioned the post with a king and queen emoticon. The post received the love in no time as more than 150,000 people pressed the like button in 24 hours.

The picture shows the lovebirds cozied up together at a restaurant. The Criminal singer donned blonde locks styled into a high ponytail loo while she sported a v-neck striped dress.

Sam, on the other hand, wore a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé's knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.

Spears and Sam are currently expecting their first baby together. The couple got engaged in September 2021.