Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery in California, on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office confirmed to media outlets that the arrest comes after an incident at a campground was reported, in which a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

According to Page Six, police spokesperson Sgt. Scott Steinle said that police received a call at around 9 a.m. local time from a campground facility in O’Neill Regional Park in California.

The call was placed by the alleged victim of the sexual assault, who is an adult male and the police have kept his identity undercover.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Andy’s arrest was live-streamed on a YouTube channel titled Captain Content RV, which recorded the arrest and events leading up to it.

The latest reports on the case revealed that Andy was being held in jail on $25,000 bail.

Back in 2018, Andy made headlines due to his inappropriate behavior and he was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery, stemming from an incident where a woman filed a report claiming he inappropriately touched her as he walked past her on the sidewalk. She also claimed he made lewd comments.