Khloe Kardashian gets 'awkward' as Scott Disick sees Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA

Khloe Kardashian admitted that it was nothing but an awkward moment for the Kardashian-Jenner clan when Scott Disick watched his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting packed on PDA with Travis Barker.
The latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians gave fans a look at Kris Jenner's birthday and housewarming party.
However, the occasion turned into an uncomfortable one when the newly engaged lovebirds put on their loved-up display in front of Scott.
The episode also showed Scott getting annoyed at Kris for not inviting him to her events.
"Why would I not come over?" Scott asked. "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."
Kris replied, "I still feel the same way," but Scott disagreed, 'You obviously don't."
"I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners throughout the years," she said.
"So I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us," Kris confessed.
Scott responded, "You're obviously doing something and you're like embarrassed to keep it from me."
