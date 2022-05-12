 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Khloe Kardashian gets 'awkward' as Scott Disick sees Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA

Scott Disick watched his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting packed on PDA with Travis Barker

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
Khloe Kardashian gets 'awkward' as Scott Disick sees Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA

Khloe Kardashian admitted that it was nothing but an awkward moment for the Kardashian-Jenner clan when Scott Disick watched his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting packed on PDA with Travis Barker.

The latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians gave fans a look at Kris Jenner's birthday and housewarming party.

However, the occasion turned into an uncomfortable one when the newly engaged lovebirds put on their loved-up display in front of Scott.

The episode also showed Scott getting annoyed at Kris for not inviting him to her events.

"Why would I not come over?" Scott asked. "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

Kris replied, "I still feel the same way," but Scott disagreed, 'You obviously don't."

"I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners throughout the years," she said.

"So I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us," Kris confessed.

Scott responded, "You're obviously doing something and you're like embarrassed to keep it from me."