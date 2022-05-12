Khloe Kardashian gets 'awkward' as Scott Disick sees Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA

Khloe Kardashian admitted that it was nothing but an awkward moment for the Kardashian-Jenner clan when Scott Disick watched his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting packed on PDA with Travis Barker.

The latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians gave fans a look at Kris Jenner's birthday and housewarming party.

However, the occasion turned into an uncomfortable one when the newly engaged lovebirds put on their loved-up display in front of Scott.

The episode also showed Scott getting annoyed at Kris for not inviting him to her events.

"Why would I not come over?" Scott asked. "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

Kris replied, "I still feel the same way," but Scott disagreed, 'You obviously don't."

"I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners throughout the years," she said.

"So I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us," Kris confessed.

Scott responded, "You're obviously doing something and you're like embarrassed to keep it from me."