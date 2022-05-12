Selena Gomez issues apology after being accused of mocking Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has issued an apology on social media, after fans accused her of mocking Hailey Bieber.

The 29-year-old singer and actor posted a video of herself on her TikTok account, using different skincare products.



However, in the comments of her video, Gomez was accused of making fun of Justin Bieber's model wife Hailey, who frequently posts videos of her skincare and makeup routine on TikTok.

More specifically, the 25-year-old model had posted a video of herself getting ready for an event in Chicago a few hours before Gomez posted her clip.

While the Rare singer has since turned her comments off, one Twitter user has shared a screenshot of the comments that were left on Gomez’s video.

“Rolling her eyes to @rhode [Baldwin’s new skincare line] by Hailey Bieber,” one person wrote about Gomez’s face.

“Lol I know who she’s referring to,” one TikTok user wrote, referencing to Baldwin, while another said: “Wait..is she trynna to make fun of you know who.”



Another viewer accused Gomez of “tearing women down” with her video and claimed she was “getting away with bullying”.

The Only Murders In the Building star then commented on her video, aplogising to her fans and noting how she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. A screenshot of her comment has been shared on Twitter by a fan account.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

In the comments of Selena Gomez's most recent TikTok video, fans have come to her defence, expressing that she didn’t do anything wrong and that she shouldn’t delete her content.