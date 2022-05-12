Zac Efron eager to join a ‘High School Musical’ reboot: ‘My heart is still there’

Zac Efron sparked drama among 'High School Musical' fans as he revealed he is very open to the possibility of returning to the Disney franchise for a reboot.

When asked during an interview with E! News if he would be interested, the 34-year-old said “of course.”

“I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” the “Firestarter” actor said. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Efron revealed his interest in a “High School Musical” reboot during his press tour for the new Blumhouse horror movie “Firestarter,” adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name.

The book was famously adapted into a 1984 horror movie starring a young Drew Barrymore in the title role. The new reboot casts Efron opposite Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon.

The “High School Musical” TV movie first aired on the Disney Channel in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007. A third film, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” was released in theaters in 2008.