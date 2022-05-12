Princess Charlene’s friends DENY claims that she is PAID by Prince Albert

File Footage

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s relationship is not in hot waters, contrary to several reports this week, with friends of the royal couple chiming in to dispel bombshell claims about the prince paying his wife to stay with him.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that friends of the royal couple have categorically denied claims made by a French outlet that Prince Albert was paying Charlene upwards of $12 million to appear beside him on royal events.

The claim, made by French publication Voici, came just months after Charlene returned to the principality of Monaco after spending months in South Africa and Switzerland to receive treatment for an ENT infection gone worse.

Page Six quoted a source close to the Princess as saying: “Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay.”

The insider added: “After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities.”

Earlier, French outlets had quoted some sources as saying: “The Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income.”



