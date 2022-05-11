'Will you marry me': Girl proposes Imam-ul-Haq during live TV show





LAHORE: Pakistan's left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq got a marriage proposal during Geo News' comedy show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.



A girl from the live audience proposed Imam on the mic that left the cricketer surprised.

"Will you marry me," the girl asked? "What should I say?" Imam replied while blushing.

"Please don't say no, I will do anything," the girl reiterated. "You have to go to my mom," the cricketer responded. "I will," the girl accepted.

Meanwhile, Imam said he has no plan to marry soon. "For now, I don't have any plan to get married. Maybe in the next one and a half years, you will see me getting married. But, currently, my focus is on cricket," he said.

"Firstly, Babar Azam will marry then I will think about it," Imam responded to another marriage-relate question.

Imam, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, made his international debut in 2017 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has played 14 Tests, 49 ODIs and two T20Is.