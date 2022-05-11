Prince William, Kate Middleton pay touching tribute to victims of Manchester Arena bombing

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to the victims of Manchester Arena bombing on Tuesday.



The royal couple attended the official opening of the public memorial-- the Glade of Light-- and posted the photos from the ceremony on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

Almost five years ago in May 2017, 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber after an Ariana Grande concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved.

“It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be here today,” the Prince concluded.



