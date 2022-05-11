Bella Hadid dismisses report about her Met Gala corset

Bella Hadid on Tuesday issued explained that she did black out on Met Gala due to her corset.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel shared a screenshot of a news story headlined "Bella Hadid jokes she blacked out on Met Gala carpet due to right corset: I couldn't breathe."

She wrote, "I want to make something very clear...This is not at all what I meant to say.I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset."

Check out her response below:



