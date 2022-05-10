Kris Jenner refutes dishing out details about Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptial with Travis Barker

6292225064001" data-playlist-id="" data-application-id="" class="vjs-fluid"> File Footage





Kourtney Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner has denied giving out information about her daughter’s upcoming nuptial with Travis Barker.



While speaking to People magazine, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star discloses that she has been “sworn to secrecy” to keep her mouth shut and just sit in the background and not say a word to avoid any trouble before the big day.

“I am just going to sit in the background, and not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble,” said the Safely co-founder.

Jenner further said that she values her “daughter’s privacy” which is why she wishes to keep details of the impending nuptial under wraps.

“If I say one thing about a wedding, I am going to be in so much trouble!” she added.

To note, Jenner’s eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021 and recently, it was believed that the much loved-up pair had tied the knot in Las Vegas.

However, as per media reports, the wedding was not legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

Interestingly, a source close to the Kardashian family revealed that the couple would like to host an intimate wedding ceremony with their loved ones and friends in days to come.