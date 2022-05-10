Travis Scott to perform at Billboard Music Awards after Astroworld tragedy

Billboard Music Awards has confirmed that rapper Travis Scott will join the event’s performers lineup.

The SICK MODO star is slated to perform at the 2022 BBMAs six months after the Astroworld tragedy.

The Goosebumps rapper will make his first major public appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in 2021, where 10 concert goers died, 25 were hospitalized and over 200 were injured after a crowd rush.

Scott aka Jacques Berman Webster II has been added to the performer line-up for the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday (May 15).

The Out West singer has also been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Song category for a remix of his song ‘Goosebumps’ by HVME.

Besides, Scott, singers including Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and a collaborative performance from Elle King and Miranda Lambert have been lined for the upcoming musical night.

Meanwhile, Scott has recently marked his return to the stage. He performed at a private pre-Oscars party in March, and a private Coachella afterparty the following month.

Over the weekend, the rapper also performed live to the public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, with a 45-minute set at E11even nightclub in Miami.