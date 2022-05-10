Ranveer Singh heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan for his contributions to Bollywood

Ranveer Singh has recently expressed his love for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and hailed him as the "pioneer" in the entertainment industry



In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Gully Boy actor revealed his admiration for the Khan and appreciate his greatness as how he has been ruling B town for decades.

“He is true greatness, that man. Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute pioneer in Indian entertainment, no doubt about it,” remarked the 36-year-old.

The Padmaavat star further said that the Dilwale actor is a “king for a reason”.

Interestingly, Singh also recalled the joke he made the other day.

“Inhone jo mall banaya hai usmein hum apni dukaan chalaa rahe hai (We are running our shops in the mall he built),” he noted.

The livewire actor called the 56-year-old a “pioneer” as he believed that “Khan has made Indian entertainment what it is”.

“Be it award shows or live shows, he is the benchmark, the norm, and that he defines it,” said the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

The RamLeela actor also stated his desire to see King Khan back on screen.

“I really love him. I have a great amount of respect for him and I can't wait to see him back on screen,” he concluded.