Deepika Padukone to have mental health experts on film sets in upcoming years

Deepika Padukone has opened up about her wish to introduce a therapist on film sets in the next few years.
In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the Bajirao Mastani actress, who is a staunch supporter of mental health, revealed that while filming for Chhapaak, she would bring on a therapist for herself on the set.
“There were days I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic. It wasn’t easy carrying the emotion that came from essaying Malti for so many months,” explained the Bollywood diva.
She went on to add that to have a therapist holding her hand through that process “was important” to her.
The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star further shared that she had a similar process for her latest movie Gehraiyaan as well.
Meanwhile, Padukone expressed her wish to make this “therapy available to the whole crew” once she becomes a producer.
“I personally hope to add a therapist on film sets. We have a doctor on set, so I don’t see why we can’t have a mental health professional too,” she told the publication.
Adding to this, the Padmavat actress also spoke about the portrayal of mental health in Indian cinemas.
She views cinema as a "powerful medium of understanding", and therefore, it's important "we should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics,” remarked the Bollywood beauty.
Priyanka Chopra drops picture from the sets of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’
Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent Doha trip
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria announce they are expecting a baby girl in an adorable keepsake video
Kylie Jenner paid a tribute to her baby boy in the latest Mother’s Day video
Prince William is all set to make history today, May 10, when he attends the State Opening of Parliament
Prince Harry has been hit with a major blow in his legal case against The Mail on Sunday