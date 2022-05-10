Deepika Padukone to have mental health experts on film sets in upcoming years

Deepika Padukone plans to have mental health professional on film sets in next few years

Deepika Padukone has opened up about her wish to introduce a therapist on film sets in the next few years.



In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the Bajirao Mastani actress, who is a staunch supporter of mental health, revealed that while filming for Chhapaak, she would bring on a therapist for herself on the set.

“There were days I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic. It wasn’t easy carrying the emotion that came from essaying Malti for so many months,” explained the Bollywood diva.

She went on to add that to have a therapist holding her hand through that process “was important” to her.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star further shared that she had a similar process for her latest movie Gehraiyaan as well.





Meanwhile, Padukone expressed her wish to make this “therapy available to the whole crew” once she becomes a producer.

“I personally hope to add a therapist on film sets. We have a doctor on set, so I don’t see why we can’t have a mental health professional too,” she told the publication.

Adding to this, the Padmavat actress also spoke about the portrayal of mental health in Indian cinemas.

She views cinema as a "powerful medium of understanding", and therefore, it's important "we should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics,” remarked the Bollywood beauty.