Prince Charles to fill in for her mother Queen Elizabeth at State Opening of Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II will miss the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow (Tuesday), while future king Prince Charles will stand in for his mother with Prince William.



The 96-year-old has reluctantly made the decision not to attend for only the third time in her 70-year reign.

The Queen's eldest son Prince Charles will stand in following discussions between the Queen and her aides. He will be supported by his wife Camilla and son Prince William, according to reports.

Last year, the Queen escorted by her son Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords last year.



A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace was reported to have said: 'The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

'At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance,' according to the spokesperson.