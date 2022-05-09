Amy Schumer reveals another explicit joke for the 2022 Oscars rejected by producers

Comedian Amy Schumer has shared another joke she was not allowed to tell at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Schumer co-hosted the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes back in March. She sheared the joke which was rejected by the producers of the ceremony.

During a stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, the comedian introduced audiences to the ‘explicit’ joke.

“So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game,” Schumer began. “So he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House Of Gucci, and I say C’mon C’mon. He goes tick tick…boom! I say get off my Dune, that’s how our son was born.”

She added: “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

The joke makes reference to a number of films nominated for Oscars at the ceremony, as well as Mike Mills’ acclaimed drama C’mon C’mon, which was not nominated for anything, and Squid Game, which is a TV series.

Schumer, previously revealed jokes cut from the ceremony at a stand-up show last month. Along with bits about James Franco and Joe Rogan, one of the jokes referenced Alec Baldwin and the shooting on the Rust set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said.