Monday May 09, 2022
Kylie Jenner shows off her no-makeup look

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen photo of her make-up free skin

By Web Desk
May 09, 2022

Kylie Jenner is sharing her make-up-free skin and it is quite daring of her.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul turned heads as she took to social media to promote a beauty product that bids to help reduce the appearance of pimples and also draws out dirt and excess oil in the skin.

While flaunting her make-up-free skin she posted a close-up of her cheek as she zoomed in on the skin hack.

A caption alongside the photo, which had a link to Kylie Comestics, read: "Love my heart clarifying patches.

"They work wonders and keep any pimples coming super flat and you can barely see them when they're on."

The youngest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showcased her more natural side in recent weeks, including a behind-the-scenes clip of her selecting her 2022 Met Gala outfit.

Kylie wore an eye-catching dress to the annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art which had a special meaning.

She gave her fans a glimpse at the process behind selecting her outfit for the red carpet event via a vlog on her YouTube channel.