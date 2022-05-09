Watch: Kendrick Lamar morphs into Will Smith, Kanye West and others in new video

Kendrick Lamar recently used Deepfakes to change into other black artists in music video of his first solo single in four years The Heart Part 5.

Fans were already hyped-up to welcome the rapper’s much-anticipated album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

However, Lamar surprised his admirers by releasing the song days before the album's release on May 13.

The hip-hop artist can be seen changing the faces of other rappers including West, Smith Kobe Bryant, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett and finally Nipsey Hussle.

The video starts with a statement, “I am. All of us,” attributed to “Oklama.”

Lamar has been using the term in all of his recent announcements about the upcoming set.

The hotly-unveiled song starts with the rapper thanking “everyone who’s been down with me, all my fans, all my beautiful fans.”



