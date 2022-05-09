Meghan Markle ‘trampled on others to get to the top’: Royal Biographer

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘came from nothing and trampled on others’ to get to the top, a royal biographer has claimed ahead of the release of a tell-all book about the Duchess of Sussex, reported The Daily Mail.

Tom Bower, also an investigative journalist, says he has penned a new book that includes testimonies from those he calls ‘victims’ of Meghan.

In a conversation with GB News, about his book, Bower said: “I've finished it and it will be out very soon. It is a story, an untold story. I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her.”

He went on to say: “And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged, or in any case, it'll be a great surprise.”

“… It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon,” Bower continued.

He further added: “The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken. And it's a really gripping story.”

As for Meghan, she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.



