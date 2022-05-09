Behavior experts reveal identity of ‘aggressor’ in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp marriage

A behavioural analysts have finally shed light on the real identity of the ‘actual aggressor’ in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage.



Behavioural analyst Susan Constantine made this claim in her interview with Fox.

She began by admitting, “[T]he question is, was he abusive with Amber? I do not believe that he was abusive with Amber. I think that Amber was the aggressor … 100%.”

She also shared some thoughts of her own and explained how she feels Ms Heard has either, “borderline personality disorder (BPD) or some emotional insecurity issues.”

She even made inferences to her wardrobe choices and revealed that it hinted to more of a “power-play”.

“You know, she's parodying what Johnny is wearing. Wear the Gucci tie and the Gucci pin. … When you look at this parroting of how they're dressed alike, this definitely is a power-play between the two of them. Who's the one that's wearing the pants in the family?”

She also touched on her decision to wear black in the courtroom and explained that attorneys often warn against it. “A woman never wears black in the courtroom. Ever, ever, ever.”

“So what's this all about? Domestic violence, power, control and dominance. What does she wear? A color of control, power and dominance. So, really, a bad move on Amber Heard's legal team.”