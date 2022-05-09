Johnny Depp whispers Jack Sparrow joke in response to Amber Heard's testimony

Johnny Depp channeled Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean to react to Amber Heard’s testimony in court.

The Aquaman star took the stand in an ongoing defamation battle to launch serious allegations of physical and sexual assault on her ex-husband.

However, Depp appeared unfazed by the claims as he referred to one of his ex-wife's statements as to his punch line in the movie.

According to a viral video, Heard alleged Depp of consuming cocaine and continued repeating that he had a “jar”.

Reacting to Heard’s testimony, Depp turned toward his legal team to whisper, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?” which is the captain’s iconic line. He says the lines, “I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?”

Meanwhile, in the latest proceeding of the infamous trial, Heard described events of abuse and shared multiple images to prove she was hurt.



