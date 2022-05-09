Johnny Depp whispers Jack Sparrow joke in response to Amber Heard's testimony 

Johnny Depp channeled Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean to react to Amber Heard’s testimony in court.
The Aquaman star took the stand in an ongoing defamation battle to launch serious allegations of physical and sexual assault on her ex-husband.
However, Depp appeared unfazed by the claims as he referred to one of his ex-wife's statements as to his punch line in the movie.
According to a viral video, Heard alleged Depp of consuming cocaine and continued repeating that he had a “jar”.
Reacting to Heard’s testimony, Depp turned toward his legal team to whisper, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?” which is the captain’s iconic line. He says the lines, “I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?”
Meanwhile, in the latest proceeding of the infamous trial, Heard described events of abuse and shared multiple images to prove she was hurt.
Meanwhile, in the latest proceeding of the infamous trial, Heard described events of abuse and shared multiple images to prove she was hurt.
John Travolta still 'misses' his late wife Kelly Preston in less than two years after her death
King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.
David Beckham was spotted with Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girl mate Geri Horner at the F1 Grand Prix
Sonakshi Sinha posts a cryptic message on her social media, is wedding bells on the cards?
Ranveer Singh, Anusha Sharma, Sonam Kapoor shower love on Priyanka Chopra as she shares first picture of daughter
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in 2021 after dating for 5 years