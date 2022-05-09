 
close
Monday May 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BAFTA TV Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

BAFTA TV Awards 2022: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu bagged biggest accolades of the night

By Web Desk
May 09, 2022
BAFTA TV Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
BAFTA TV Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

Honoring the television talent, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

The star-studded affair was hosted by renowned comedian and actor Richard Ayoade. BBC’s prison drama Time, Big Zuu's Big Eats and COVID drama Help bagged the biggest titles of the night.

Despite leading the nominations with 11, It's A Sin lost out, taking home none of the awards announced at the ceremony.

Below is the full list of winners from the ceremony.

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4


Leading actor

Sean Bean, Time - BBC One


Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4


Supporting actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic


Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave


Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4


Female performance in a comedy programme

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two


Drama series

In My Skin - BBC Three


Single drama

Together - BBC Two


Mini-series

Time - BBC One


Soap and continuing drama

Coronation Street - ITV


International

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime


Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV


Comedy entertainment programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4


Scripted comedy

Motherland - BBC Two


Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave


Daytime

The Chase - ITV


Must-see moment

Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One


Current affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV


Single documentary

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV


Factual series

Uprising - BBC One


Reality and constructed factual

Gogglebox - Channel 4


Specialist factual

The Missing Children - ITV


News coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV


Live event

The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One


Short-form programme

Our Land - Together TV


Sport

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports 