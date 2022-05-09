Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Wales during Jubilee weekend

To mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, senior members of the royal family will visit events across the UK over the Jubilee weekend.



Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the senior royals who will tour the UK as the Queen marks 70 years on the British throne.

According to the Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland and the Princess Royal will visit Scotland.

They are due to carry out special engagements during their respective visits, however, details of their engagements will be confirmed at a later date.

Kate Middleton and William are to lead celebrations for Queen's Platinum Jubilee across the UK, according to the People.

The main celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 2, with the traditional parade Trooping the Colour.