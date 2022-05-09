Sonakshi Sinha raises engagement speculations after flashing a diamond ring: Pics

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest cryptic post of “Big day” has raised engagement speculations.



On Monday morning, the Dabang actress took to Instagram to share photos of her in which she could be seen flashing a big white rock on her ring finger.

In the photos, the Rowdy Rathore star was all smiles while dressed in a blue crop top and pants while her tresses were brushed up straight.

Sinha did not address the engagement speculations, however, her enigmatic caption said it all.

The 34-year-old penned, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and I can't wait to share it with You.”

She went on to add, “Cant believe it was so EZI.”

Interestingly, the latest photos of the Bollywood beauty raised eyebrows mainly because the actress was posing with a mystery man who had been cropped from the frame.





Fans and friends were quite thrilled to see these photos and expressed their love as well as wishes to the actress.

Director Punit Malhotra, television actor Priyank Sharma, and others, sent congratulatory comments under the post.

One fan asked the question directly, “Are you getting married?”

Another commented, “Wow, this is fab.”





Reportedly, the actress’ alleged linkup with Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal have been making rounds past few days, as the duo has been spotted hanging out together.

Meanwhile, when asked Iqbal about his dating with the actress, he told India Today that he doesn’t care now.

“I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that,” he stated.