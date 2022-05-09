Johnny Depp felt in a ‘relationship with abusive mother’ in Amber Heard marriage

Johnny Depp recently wore his heart on his sleeve and spoke of the exact moment he realized that he was ‘in a relationship with his own mother’, during the course of his marriage with Amber Heard.

He broke it all down in a testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

“She seemed to be the perfect partner, in a sense, for me,” Depp admitted to the judge and jury.

“She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding.”

“We had many things in common... music, literature, things of that nature. For that year or year and a half, it was amazing. There were a couple of things that stuck in my head that I noticed might be a little bit of a dilemma at some point.”

“After the unfortunate words of Ms. Heard made their way into my heart and my head, those are two very opposing things, so you're trying to find the best way to express something to a friend.”

“I was suddenly just wrong about everything... and Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong.”

“You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother,” Mr Depp added before concluding.” Especially when Ms Heard “commenced with demeaning name calling... and that would escalate into a full-scale argument.”