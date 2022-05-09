Kylie Jenner showers love over daughter on Mother's Day but forgets baby boy

Kylie Jenner showered daughter Stormi on Mother’s Day but seemingly forgot to pen message for baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul dropped a couple of adorable clips of the little munchkin playing on a beachside along with a cute picture.

The snaps showed Jenner’s four-year-old daughter donning a bright orange dress as she picked a stick to write her name in the sand before walking away amidst the mystical sound of waves.

The 24-year-old captioned the post, “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer.”

The majority of her 335 million followers on the platform showered praises over the post with one writing, “That is such a beautiful thing to say and way to perceive this."

However, some of the fans were not impressed with the fact that Jenner didn’t mention her son, whom she welcomed with Travis Scott in February this year.

According to The Mirror, one user pointed out, “Where is your other baby? You are his mom too.”

Another user mocked, “Don’t be shy Stormi, write your brothers name," while a third said, "What about your son"