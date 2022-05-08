Mom-to-be Rihanna enjoys luxurious self-care routine with Fenty Skin products

Pop music icon Rihanna redefined maternity looks in the entertainment world with her gorgeous pregnancy styles.

The Umbrella singer, who has been seen flaunting her blossoming baby bump in style, turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans a look at her luxury ‘self-care’ routine.

On Saturday, the Diamonds crooner, 34, put a variety of nourishing products from her Fenty Skin line on display, including the recently-released Cookies N Clean detox mask.

While enjoying some ginger ale, the Only Girl singer put on a face mask and also applied body cream on her baby bump.

RiRi, who is currently in her third trimester, was seen sporting an aqua-toned set of garments while she kept her hair wrapped up in a towel.

Sharing the video, Rihanna captioned it, "And that's on self-care."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. The pair announced the big news in February this year.