Kylie Jenner marks Mother’s Day with baby Stormi, sends internet into meltdown

Model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner often treats her fans and followers with adorable pictures of her firstborn, daughter Stormi Webster.

On the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day, marked on May 8 this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, cherished the bliss of motherhood besides her four-year-old baby girl.

The Kardashians alum took to her Instagram handle and showered her daughter with love. She also posted some adorable pictures of the little one enjoying her day on the beach.

Sharing Stormi’s sweet videos, Kylie expressed her feelings in the caption that reads, “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” followed by a white heart icon.

Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February this year. Kylie and Travis are yet to announce their son’s name.