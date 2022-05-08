Jennifer Aniston vows to not let Justin Theroux, Brad Pitt use her as 'dumping ground' 

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly done getting used by her ex-husbands Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt to find ‘peace’ in her life.
The FRIENDS alum, who was previously married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017 and Pitt from 2000 to 2005, has reportedly felt better after ditching her “habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”
An insider spilt to OK! Magazine, “Jen wants people to like her — and they do.” However, Aniston has finally “found peace”.
“Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place,” the source shared with the outlet.
“Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” said the source. “She was always calling him to check-in.”
Talking about Aniston’s bond with Pitt, the insider dished, “She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional.”
“Jen still cares about Brad, but she’s no longer willing to be used as this dumping ground for his personal problems,” the source explained.
Helen Skelton hired a private detective after she became suspicious about her estranged husband Richie Myler's...
Queen Elizabeth is seen flashing her engagement ring from Prince Philip in new, rare footage acquired by the BBC
Prince Charles has been urged to snub his brother Prince Andrew’s claims on a Windsor property
Queen Elizabeth’s love for her dogs is well-known around the world
Amber Heard is having a hard time maintaining her fanbase amid her court battle with ex-Johnny Depp
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for kicking lesser royals from the royal balcony at the Platinum Jubilee