Amber Heard recoils while nearly running into Johnny Depp in court: Watch

Amber Heard seemingly flinched and took a step back before almost running into Johnny Depp in the courtroom on Thursday.

Law&Crime Network executive producer Cathy Russon took to Twitter to share a video from the court proceedings on Heard’s second day of trial.

The now-viral clip showed Heard stepping down the stand while the Pirates of the Caribbean star got up to leave the courtroom.

However, netizens were quick to point out that Heard “seemingly recoiled with a spooked expression on her face,” reported Page Six.

At the time, security inside the courtroom stopped Depp and allowed Heard to leave the witness stand and make her way back to her legal team.

The video also showed Depp shrugging his shoulders and turning around in response.

“Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact,” Russon’s tweet read.



