Cardi B drops rare throwback clicks with baby boy Wave, leaves internet in awe

Cardi B left the internet into an emotional meltdown after posting rare throwback pictures with baby boy Wave.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who welcomed her second child, baby boy Wave with her husband Offset in September last year, gave her followers a glimpse into her mommy duties and fans cannot stop gushing over the adorable snaps.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Saturday, the WAP crooner posted a bunch of never-before-seen throwback pictures with baby Wave.

Sharing the pictures, she revealed that she has been missing her mom bod eight months after delivering Wave Set."I wanna be this thick again," Cardi wrote.

Cardi and Offset revealed the baby boy's name last month, sharing the first photo of his face. The little munchkin was seen sporting some personalized jewelry and a fur-lined puffer jacket.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" wrote Cardi in the caption, who also shares 3½-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.