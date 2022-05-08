Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning over having bad royal relations: 'Need the money'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned that it “is not in their interest” to continue having bad relations with the Royal Family, especially considering their “financial situation.”
This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in an interview with Us Weekly’s Royally Us.
He was quoted saying, “From the Susssexes point of view, if they're going to be philanthropists, it's not in her interest or his to have bad family relations.”
“Apart from Princess Eugenie and Doria, Meghan's mother, they are certainly estranged from everybody as far as I can see.”
“They're certainly not close to them. As far as the Royal Family is concerned, they want to stop damage. It's everyone's interest to solve the rift but will it be solved?”
“What about the state of the Sussexes finances, what about Netflix's disastrous situation with shares plummeting? And the fact that they're going to scrap Meghan's series.”
Helen Skelton hired a private detective after she became suspicious about her estranged husband Richie Myler's...
Queen Elizabeth is seen flashing her engagement ring from Prince Philip in new, rare footage acquired by the BBC
Prince Charles has been urged to snub his brother Prince Andrew’s claims on a Windsor property
Queen Elizabeth’s love for her dogs is well-known around the world
Amber Heard is having a hard time maintaining her fanbase amid her court battle with ex-Johnny Depp
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for kicking lesser royals from the royal balcony at the Platinum Jubilee