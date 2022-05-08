Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s trial ‘a PR battle’ with desires to ‘control the narrative’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been accused of attempting to ‘transform’ their court case into a PR battle with their attempts to ‘control the narrative’.

Entertainment litigator and defamation expert made this claim while speaking to People magazine.

He addressed the televised defamation trial and admitted that it appears to be “spiralling” into more of a public relations battle.



He was quoted saying, “There's been a lot of dirty laundry aired in public.”

“Clearly Johnny feels like he has very little left to lose and he has no problem publishing to the world at large, frankly, his innermost secrets — and those of Ms Heard.”