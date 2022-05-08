Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrate wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today.



The Neerja actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Anand along with a romantic note to mark their special day.

She wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for.”

“I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal,” Sonam further said.

Anand also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared PDA-filled snaps with Sonam to wish her a very happy anniversary.

He said, “My #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor … happy anniversary”.

Sonam and Anand, who are expecting their first baby together, tied the knot on May 8, 2018.