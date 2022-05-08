Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being an ‘incompetent father’: ‘Teens on drugs!’

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp of behaving like an ‘incompetent father’ to Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp.

The Aquaman actor made this allegation during her testimony inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

In it, she began by commenting on Depp’s alleged nonchalant attitude towards underage dating and drug use.

She was quoted saying, “This argument happened because I didn't agree that this gentleman - a famous musician over the age of 18 - spent the night at the house and I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned and naturally, they were not might children, it's not my place and I understand it, I know it's a sensitive subject so I understand why Johnny got so upset with me.”

“I started to feel very protective. Johnny's sobriety meant that he was there and then he wasn't. The nature of our lives with the travel and the work meant he was there and then he wasn't. She was so young, I just felt protective.”