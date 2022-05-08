Jennifer Lawrence to Priyanka Chopra: Stars celebrate first Mother’s Day as moms

With the calendar turning to May 8 once again, mothers around the world have been garnering heartfelt wishes including some stars who are celebrating their first Mother’s Day as moms.
During her conversation with E! News, model Hunter McGrady spilt the beans on her plans to mark the occasion.
"I'll spend the day celebrating with my family by spending time with my son and husband, and this year I will have my own mama with me!" she said.
"Truly being around the people I love is all I need for the picture-perfect Mother's Day,” she added.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra, Halsey and many other celebrities have embraced motherhood over the past 12 months.
Here are all the divas who will be cherishing motherhood on the special day of mothers.
