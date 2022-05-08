Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Scotland for two days next week.

According to a statement, the couple would arrive in Glasgow on May 11.

They'll travel to Kennishead to see how Wheatley Group are helping the homeless and disadvantaged, visit University of Glasgow, and carry out two other engagements.

William is the second-in-line to the British throne. He would become the king after his father Prince Charles.

His younger brother Prince Harry is living in California after stepping down from royal duties.

Harry is set to return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.