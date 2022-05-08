Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Scotland for two days next week.
According to a statement, the couple would arrive in Glasgow on May 11.
They'll travel to Kennishead to see how Wheatley Group are helping the homeless and disadvantaged, visit University of Glasgow, and carry out two other engagements.
William is the second-in-line to the British throne. He would become the king after his father Prince Charles.
His younger brother Prince Harry is living in California after stepping down from royal duties.
Harry is set to return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Hania Aamir looked drop-dead gorgeous in a plum outfit
Renowned TV host Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Syed Dania Shah announced on Instagram
Alizeh Shah appeared to a style queen in her latest social media snaps
Sophie Turner delighted fans with her pregnancy fashion style
BTS’ Suga said that collaborating with PSY felt like working with an ‘old childhood friend’
Chris Rock claps back at Will Smith, saying, he got smacked by the ‘softest person ever rapped’