Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘Palace very nervous' as Netflix’s plans change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of making “Buckingham Palace very nervous.”

This claim has been made by The Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden in an interview with the Palace Confidential.

He began by issuing a warning about how the “only projects that will get the green light from Netflix now will be very personal ones about the Royal Family.”

Mr Eden explained: “I think it's a real problem. They fancied themselves as producers.”

“They saw this as the first of many, many programmes. But they don't have the experience.”

“The only project they have at the moment is about the Invictus Games, which is a very worthy cause, but it's all about Harry.”

“We also saw how Meghan even muscled in on that. She gave a speech at the Games even though she has no formal role with Invictus.”

“So any future projects will have to be similarly personal, from how Harry has coped with grief or something to tie into his memoirs. It will have to be personal and it will have to involve the Royal Family.”

“That puts them in an awkward position because I don’t think they wanted to do that and certainly it will make people very nervous back at Buckingham Palace.”