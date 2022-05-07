List of royals who made it to Buckingham Palace balcony for Queen Platinum Jubilee

The Queen will be joined by a limited number of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
For Trooping the Colour this year, the 96-year-old has handpicked family members that will accompany her during the summer balcony moment.
A Palace spokesman said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."
Royals who will join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony are:
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra
Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The Palace spokesman added: "In addition the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements."
The statement comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they will be attending the celebrations with Archie and Lilibet.
Queen's disgraced son Andrew and his family, will also not be present at the balcony.
