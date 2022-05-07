Netflix ‘doubling down’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with ‘pressure to deliver’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been facing a ‘ton of pressure’ from Netflix to deliver more after Pearl gets axed amid subscriber dip.
This warning has been issued by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams during an interview with Express UK.
He began by highlighting the urgency of Netflix’s potential requests and was quoted saying, “Clearly there will be pressure on Harry and Meghan to produce more and probably more quickly.”
“The problem is what. It is unlikely to be linked to royal matters but it is urgent with so drastic a fall in Netflix’s fortunes.”
