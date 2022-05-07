Elizabeth Olsen calls Chris Hemsworth the ‘most handsome’ Marvel hero

Elizabeth Olsen calls Chris Hemsworth as the ‘most handsome’ Marvel hero till date

Elizabeth Olsen has recently admitted that she finds Chris Hemsworth to be the “most handsome superhero” among the Marvel lot.

Speaking at the new video segment for LADbible for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness press tour on Thursday, Olsen, along with leading actor Benedict Cumberbatch, stood unanimous that Hemsworth is reckoned as “a Godly man”.

The Godzilla actress could not stop gushing over the handsome hunk for his ripped physique.

“His arms… not like that, to me, is handsome. But it is kind of wild to see in real life," she noted.

Interestingly, Cumberbatch also concurred with Olsen. “Hemsworth has a big arm,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Olsen went on to add that it’s just not about the Australian actor’s toned body but he also has a charming personality.

“He also is charming and fun and kind and a good actor,” she concluded.

To note, Hemsworth made his debut in 2011’s Thor, and this year, he will return again in Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled to release in July.