Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss name during defamation trial: Here's why

Amber Heard recently took the name of British supermodel Kate Moss during her testimony while she recounted the fight with Johnny Depp that also involved her sister Whitney.
During the defamation trial on Thursday, Heard, on the stand, cited a previous claim in which the Aquaman actress accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of having pushed his ex-girlfriend Moss down a staircase.
While giving details of one of her fights with Depp in March 2015, she stated that she hit the actor on the face, for the first time, on top of a staircase in LA in the presence of her sister.
Heard claimed, “My sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I, and threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to stop him whose back was to the staircase.”
Looking at this scene, the London Fields star mentioned that she “instantly think of Moss and the stairs” and that led her to take action which is why she swung at Depp.
Before this incident, Heard testified that she had never “landed a blow” in all of her relationship with the actor, but this was the first time when she “hit him like actually hit him square in the face”.
However, fortunately, “he didn't push my sister down the stairs,” she concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that Moss and Depp dated for five years in the early 90s, however, the model reportedly never blamed the actor “for being violent with her”.
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz talk about their marriage in new video
Kim Kardashian said, "It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner...
Will Smith experiences a major setback in film career
Pete Davidson takes a playful swipe at Kanye West in new comedy show
Johnny Depp’s injury reportedly left a duvet cover, sofa, sheets and a guitar blood-spattered
The court sentences Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer to a shocking amount of time in jail leaving his wife...