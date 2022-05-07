Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss name during defamation trial: Here's why

Amber Heard recently took the name of British supermodel Kate Moss during her testimony while she recounted the fight with Johnny Depp that also involved her sister Whitney.



During the defamation trial on Thursday, Heard, on the stand, cited a previous claim in which the Aquaman actress accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of having pushed his ex-girlfriend Moss down a staircase.

While giving details of one of her fights with Depp in March 2015, she stated that she hit the actor on the face, for the first time, on top of a staircase in LA in the presence of her sister.

Heard claimed, “My sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I, and threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to stop him whose back was to the staircase.”

Looking at this scene, the London Fields star mentioned that she “instantly think of Moss and the stairs” and that led her to take action which is why she swung at Depp.

Before this incident, Heard testified that she had never “landed a blow” in all of her relationship with the actor, but this was the first time when she “hit him like actually hit him square in the face”.

However, fortunately, “he didn't push my sister down the stairs,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Moss and Depp dated for five years in the early 90s, however, the model reportedly never blamed the actor “for being violent with her”.