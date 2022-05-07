Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan will not join Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew, her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan will not join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for this year's Trooping the Colour, royal officials said on Friday.

Instead, the 96-year-old monarch has decided to limit numbers to working royals only for the traditional set-piece appearance after the military parade for her official birthday celebrations.

"Only those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen" will join her on June 2.

The decision was taken "after careful consideration", he added.

Speculation had mounted that all three could be at the event, which kicks off four days of celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, including tea parties, a pop concert and people's parade through central London.

Andrew, 62, in March made his first public appearance since settling a US civil claim for sexual assault, and after public outrage at his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Royal Navy helicopter pilot provided his mother, who has been in ill health and had difficulty walking and standing, with a steadying arm at a memorial service that month for her late husband, Prince Philip.

His prominent role at the televised Westminster Abbey event was seen as a sign that his mother believed he still has a part to play at family occasions.

But his appearance caused controversy -- and dominated coverage of the memorial service -- and Friday's announcement may be seen as a sign the palace does not want a repeat.

Andrew, officially known as the Duke of York, has strenuously denied the assault claims and remains stripped of his honorary military titles and charities, giving him no official royal role.