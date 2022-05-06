Inside Kim Kardashian’s extravagant Hulk-themed birthday party for son Psalm

U.S. supermodel Kim Kardashian has once again left her fans stunned after throwing a lavish birthday party for her youngest song Psalm on Thursday.

The reality took the internet by storm after sharing stunning glimpses from Pslam’s third birthday bash, who will turn 3 on May 9.

Celebrating Psalm’s big day a little early, Kim arranged an extravagant Hulk-themed bash on May 5, which included massive balloon displays and an ‘incredible’ cake.

Kim’s friends and family members attended the birthday bash in her $60m Calabasas estate. While guests enjoyed the fun-filled party, many young partygoers had their best time at a slime-making station.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, The Kardashians star, 41, gave her fans a detailed look inside the celebrations, showing off her hallway that had been decorated with hundreds of green balloons of varying sizes.

Psalm celebrated his special day with his siblings North West - eight, Chicago - four, and Saint - six, as well as his cousins True - four, Penelope – nine, and Dream - five.